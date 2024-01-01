If you want speed with Parole to the US, keep these details in mind

Attention all those waiting for humanitarian parole to the United States! If you want to expedite the process and increase your chances of success, there are some important steps to follow and common errors to avoid. Let’s take a closer look at what you need to know.

First of all, humanitarian parole is a mechanism that allows regulated migration to the United States for individuals from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti. Up to 30,000 spots are granted each month for those who meet the requirements, with hundreds of Cubans obtaining this permit on a regular basis.

One crucial step to keep in mind is that each person seeking to travel with humanitarian parole must fill out and submit the I-134A form, including minors. It is important to note that a separate form is required for each family member, including children. Additionally, after submitting the forms, the primary beneficiary can add their spouse, partner, or minor children to their USCIS online account and confirm biographical data and complete necessary certifications.

Furthermore, it is vital to avoid common mistakes that may hinder the process. One such error is incorrectly entering the email address on Form I-134A, which is the primary means of receiving information about parole status. To rectify this mistake, individuals can log into their USCIS account and activate the “Unsolicited Evidence” option to update the correct email address.

Another common error to avoid is submitting the same form I-134A multiple times for the same beneficiary, as USCIS will reject any duplicate applications with the same beneficiary name as another pending application.

Applicants should also be diligent in checking their USCIS account online for the status of their application, and if the form has been pending for more than six months, they can inquire with the agency.

As the average processing time is approximately six months, it is essential to be patient and proactive in ensuring that all steps are completed accurately and promptly to have the best chance of success in obtaining humanitarian parole to the United States.

