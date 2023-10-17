Home » Ifo: Companies see equal productivity in the office and home office
Ifo: Companies see equal productivity in the office and home office

Ifo: Companies see equal productivity in the office and home office

Munich (dts news agency) – The majority of German companies expect productivity to remain the same if their employees fully return to the office from hybrid working. Around 60 percent believe that employee productivity will remain the same in this case, according to a survey by the Munich Ifo Institute.

Around 32 percent think that it will increase with full office use and only eight percent think that employees would then work less productively. “The mostly positive experiences with productivity are an important reason why home offices have become established in many German companies,” said Ifo researcher Mathias Dolls. The results are similar across many industries.

