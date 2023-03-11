8
On February 24, 2023, the Surcolombiana University awarded him the title of: Specialist in International Standards of Financial Information and Assurance To the Public Accountant: ÁNGEL ERNESTO ORTIZ CUMBE Appears in the company of his daughter, the Dentist Linda Stefany Ortiz Quimbaya and Paula Romero student of the Degree in Physical Education […]
The entrance IFRS specialization degree It was first published in Diario del Huila.
