On February 24, 2023, the Surcolombiana University awarded him the title of: Specialist in International Standards of Financial Information and Assurance To the Public Accountant: ÁNGEL ERNESTO ORTIZ CUMBE Appears in the company of his daughter, the Dentist Linda Stefany Ortiz Quimbaya and Paula Romero student of the Degree in Physical Education […]

The entrance IFRS specialization degree It was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

