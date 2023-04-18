Iftar celebrations are a mirror of national unity, Telangana State is the best example of Ganga Jamani civilization: Member of Assembly Tandoor invited iftar, participation of important personalities.

Iftar celebrations are a mirror of national unity, the best example of Ganges culture in Telangana state.

Member of Assembly, Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy, organized Dawat Iftar at Junior College ground

Participation of MP Ranjith Reddy and Member of Assembly in Maghrib prayer, gifts of clothes to imams and muezzins

The participation of President All India Imam Council, Chairman Telangana Minority Commission, Waqf Board and Minority Finance Corporation

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 17. April

On behalf of Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Reddy last night in the vast and spacious Government Junior College ground in Tandoor city of Waqarabad District, a grand feast and dinner was organized for the fasting people. India Imam Council Hafiz and Qari Mohammad Ali Qadri, Chairman Telangana State Minority Commission Mr. Tariq Ansari, Chairman Telangana State Waqf Board Mr. Masihullah Khan, Chairman Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation Mr. Muhammad Imtiaz Ishaq, Mr. MA Najeeb International Peace Ambassador and Tandoor. Influential representatives of national, political, social and commercial organizations, including a large number of fasting persons, participated.

Maghrib prayer was offered by congregation under the leadership of All India Imam Council Hafiz and Qari Muhammad Ali Qadri. Member of Parliament Chevla Dr. G. Ranjeet Reddy and Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy also participated with devotion and respect. Junior College Ground Rouhani. was presenting the scene.

In this event, Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy gifted Eid clothes to the imams and muezzins of all the mosques in Tandoor Assembly Constituency.

Before Iftar, Member of Assembly Rohit Reddy and Member of Parliament Dr. G. Ranjeet Reddy said that Iftar feasts are a mirror of national unity and Ganga Jamni culture, in which leaders of all religions and classes and people participate in solidarity. And this demonstration of Ganga Jamani culture and national unity is the greatest strength of this country and the state of Telangana. He said that respect for each other’s religions and their festivals, by participating in them, this unity is strengthened. which is badly needed in the current situation.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, initiatives for the economic and educational development of Muslims in the state of Telangana are ongoing and Chief Minister KCR has introduced several schemes for the development of Muslims, as well as to remove educational backwardness. Telangana government has spread the network of minority residential schools and colleges, where lakhs of students are getting free corporate style education with best facilities which is a record in the whole country.

Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy in his speech said that under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, the state of Telangana has set a record in the whole country in terms of exemplary development on all fronts. Beneficiaries of all sections are being benefited through various schemes.

He said that he is committed to his promises for the ideal development of Tandoor. For the development of Tandoor and for the welfare of minorities, with the support of Chief Minister KCR and Working President BRS and Minister of State KTR. Tandoor is being given exemplary development and public problems are being solved. Crores of rupees have been sanctioned by the government for this. The assembly member said that equal development and welfare of all classes including Muslims and Tandoor is an ideal assembly. Various development works have been completed to build the circle and few construction works are under completion.

Chairman All India Imam Council Hafiz and Qari Muhammad Ali Qadri, Chairman Telangana State Minority Commission Mr. Tariq Ansari, Chairman Telangana State Waqf Board Mr. Masihullah Khan, Chairman Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation Mr. Muhammad Imtiaz Ishaq also addressed the Chief Minister on this occasion. Describing R as a secular chief minister, he said that under his wise leadership, the state of Telangana has made exemplary progress in the entire country. Law and order, national unity and Ganga culture have been further promoted in Telangana, and various schemes have been implemented. Awaris are an example for the whole country from which all sections including Muslims are benefiting.

In this dawa iftar, the officials of Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor Muhammad Khursheed Hussain, Abdul Ahad Samdani, President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor Syed Kamal Athar, Syed Abdul Ghafoor Pasha, MA Sattar Mujahidi (Golkanda), Abdullah Mujahidi, Muhammad Laeeq Ali Prince, Shaukat Patel, President Majlis Ittihadul Muslimin Tandoor Abdul Hadi. Citizens, President Town BRSM A Naeem Afo, President Eidgah and Cemetery Committee Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Former President Tandoor Vishwanath Gaur,President Waqarabad District Libraries Raju Gaur, Hafiz Naeem Akhtar, Convener of Telugu Desam Syed Mujeeb Hussaini, Former Vice President of Municipality MA Aleem, Former Member of Municipality Muhammad Irfan, President Agricultural Market Committee Vithal Naik, Former Presidents Muslim Welfare Muhammad Mansoor Karim, Muhammad Babar, Former Vice President MA Aleem Shalo, Ghulam Mustafa Patel, Naeem Khan,

President BRS Minority Cell Muhammad Basit Ali (Royal Medical), Assembly Floor Leader of the Municipality Syed Sajid Ali, Members of the Municipality Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmed Naz, Muhammad Aslam, Sangeeta Thakur, Bhim Singh Rathore, Ex-President Urdu Ghar MA Aslam, Ex-Member of the Municipality Narendragad, B. RS party leaders Srinivas Chari, Gopal Advocate, Mohammad Javed, Anwar Khan Padimol, Imtiaz Baba, Mohammad Irshad, Abrar Lala, Muez Khan among others participated.

