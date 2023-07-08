Home » IfW boss: Germany needs a million migrants
News

IfW boss: Germany needs a million migrants

by admin
IfW boss: Germany needs a million migrants

“Our biggest competitive disadvantage is not corporate taxes, but a lack of skilled workers and demographics. We need a million migrants,” said Schularick of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday).

There must be a corresponding openness in the country for this to happen. “That would be the most important structural reform. It requires courage to change,” said the economist. “We would also have to expand early childhood education to keep mothers in the labor market. If we can do both, I’m optimistic for the location.”

From the point of view of the “economic wise man” Monika Schnitzer, Germany even needs 1.5 million immigrants per year, “if, minus the considerable emigration, we have 400,000 new citizens every year and thus want to maintain the number of workers”. A welcoming culture is urgently needed.

“If Intel builds a factory in Magdeburg and also wants to recruit foreign specialists for it, they have to feel welcome there,” the chairwoman of the council of experts for assessing overall economic development recently told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The new Skilled Workers Act is a step in the right direction.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  FANB arrested a man with almost 16 kilos of cocaine in Táchira

You may also like

The crisis worsens – breaking latest news

Carolina Gómez uncovers about her new love relationship

Investment flows to Africa plummeted in 2022: UNCTAD

What are the Cesar Intermunicipal Games for? They...

Riots at Eritrea Festival with injured police officers

DRC: Félix Tshisekedi makes new appointments in certain...

Proposed Changes to Child Tax Credit Aim to...

Make visible to sensitize

Economy: US stock exchanges are falling – the...

Editorial: reform for reform’s sake? – Western Life

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy