At the age of 98, Ignacio López Tarso passed away this Saturday, March 11, in Mexico City. One of the most emblematic actors of Mexican cinema, famous for his characters in films such as “Macario” and “El hombre de papel”.

The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) announced the sad news through the Twitter account. “Communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Ignacio López Tarso. Actor with a vast career in theater, film, television and politics. He was president of our association. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Likewise, the relatives of the first Mexican actor reported through social networks that he died surrounded by his loved ones, in peace and content.

According to the information provided by his son, Juan Ignacio Aranda, the artist had been hospitalized since March 3, 2023, at the Star Médica Roma hospital, in Mexico City, due to intestinal occlusion and pneumonia; and in recent days, he was diagnosed with kidney, heart, and lung failure; and he could not speak, nor eat.

The interpreter had several health problems in recent years; in June of last year, he managed to overcome pneumonia. However, three months later, López Tarso himself confirmed through social networks that he had tested positive for covid-19, although he only presented some “mild symptoms,” he confessed.

Ignacio López López, who was known as Ignacio López Tarso, was born on January 15, 1925 in Mexico City, was a Mexican actor and politician. His childhood was spent between Veracruz, Hermosillo, Navojoa and Guadalajara. It was the latter, the capital of the state of Jalisco, where Tarso would have his first approach to the artistic world by witnessing a tent theater performance, this being the first theatrical show he saw and with which he became fascinated by the theater.

The economic problems of his parents prevented Ignacio from entering a school to continue his higher studies. Due to the above, a priest recommended him to enter the seminary so that he could continue his education. For this reason, he entered the Minor Seminary of Temascalcingo, State of Mexico. He though he gave up on becoming a priest.

In 1945, he entered the military service, where he managed to obtain the rank of First Sergeant, but after thinking about it, he discovered that this was not his vocation and ended his military adventure.

In Mexico City, he worked as a sales agent for a denim clothing manufacturing company; In the United States, he worked as a laborer in a grape and orange harvest. While in California, while working in an orange grove, he slipped from an orange tree, whereupon he fell backwards on top of some boxes, seriously injuring his spine. This caused him to return to Mexico. In Mexico City he had to undergo treatment and rest for his recovery for approximately a year.

After his recovery, in 1949 he entered the Academy of Dramatic Art of the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), at the age of 24, he began to prepare as a theater actor.

His theatrical debut as a student of Fine Arts was in the play The dream of a nigth of summer by William Shakespeare, and his professional debut took place in 1951 with the play born yesterday de Garson Kanin.

Throughout seven decades of career, López Tarso participated in 53 films, 35 soap operas, more than 30 plays, as well as several appearances on television programs. He made his film debut in 1954 with the film ‘The Unknown’. But it was in 1959 when he established himself by starring in the iconic film ‘Macario’, which earned him several awards.

He entered politics as a federal deputy in the period between September 1, 1988 and August 31, 1991. In addition, he held several important positions in organizations such as the National Association of Actors (ANDA), the National Association of Interpreters ( ANDI) and the Union of Film Production Workers (STPC). He was also an honorary member of the Seminario de Cultura Mexicana.

Ignacio López, married Clara Aranda López in 1950, with whom he had three children: Susana, Gabriela and the also actor Juan Ignacio Aranda. In the year 2000 his wife died due to pulmonary emphysema caused by her addiction to tobacco. Some time later he began a relationship with Gabriela Romo, with whom he remained until the end of his life.

Throughout his career he was nominated and awarded on various occasions, among them he won the Golden Gate and the Ariel de Oro. In 2015, he was awarded the National Prize for Sciences and Arts, in the category of Fine Arts. Distinction that he received from the President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, at the National Palace; In this way, the actor became the first artist to be honored in 70 years of institutionality with this award.

Since 2016 he was a member of the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so he was able to cast his vote for the Oscars.

The last melodrama in which he participated was Médicos, Línea de Vida, which was produced by José Alberto Castro.