The Igne walkway has finally been returned to the community. The renovation work on the historic building has been completed, which in recent years has suffered several slowdowns between pandemics, bureaucracy and an increase in the prices of raw materials, with the ribbon cutting set for Saturday.

The work had been built in the seventies in homage to the local tradition of cableway operators and therefore, after a long time, it was definitely in need of a restyling.

The municipal administration, also urged by the citizens of Igne and by the volunteer group of the town, has therefore decided to carry out the necessary work to solve some critical issues due to the passage of time. The Municipality, after a discussion with the population, instead of proceeding with a simple maintenance intervention, instead thought of an important and more radical action with an intervention of about 260 thousand euros, financed for a third by some state transfers.

A view of the newly refurbished walkway

Unfortunately, the construction sites suffered some setbacks: first the pandemic, then the replacement of the company that had won the contract and finally the recalculation of the costs of construction materials due to the economic crisis. In the end it all passed into the hands of the local company Italo Burigo.

The project involved the replacement of the flooring with sheet metal boards, the arrangement and cleaning of ropes and nets, the replacement of the wire mesh, the water-cleaning of the damaged areas and the repainting. Then installed a wind speed monitoring system with a luminous horn. The Igne volunteer group has also done its part with the cleaning and arrangement of the area to make it more pleasant for visitors since the artifact is considered a visiting card for the country. The inaugural ceremony will be held on Saturday at 10.30 with the company presenting the details of the works and the greetings of the municipal administrators. The new illustrative showcase full of historical and cultural information will also be inaugurated, the result of a research by Liliana De Bona; and there will be a final glass thanks always to the volunteer group. The group then the next day, Sunday, will be happy to re-propose after a few years of stoppage due to the pandemic and, in fact, the works, the pedestrian walk “from here and there of the passerela”. The event, organized with the patronage of the Municipality and Aics, has reached its 29th edition with the fourth Fulvio De Cesero memorial attached; it will be an opportunity to “test” the new catwalk. The race is 9.3km long with also a short version of 4.5km with registrations up to 9.15pm and departure at 9.30am. prize categories.