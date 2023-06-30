Igniting the “Red Engine” to Empower Rural Revitalization- Shantou-Dahua.com

Recently, the Party Branch of the Supporting Work Team in Jingdu Town, Shenzhen, organized a party day activity to welcome the “July 1st” red education theme. The “Four Ones” approach celebrates the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, uses the “red engine” to stimulate the strength of forging ahead, and empowers rural revitalization.

In the special party class, the secretary of the party branch of the work team took the title of “Forge ahead with the grace of the party” as the theme, from the 102 years of the Communist Party of China‘s mental journey, forging ahead under the leadership of the party, and playing light and heat in rural revitalization, etc., and all team members Sharing and exchanging encourages everyone to stay true to their original aspirations, keep in mind their mission, and take on their responsibilities. Under the leadership of the secretary of the party branch of the work team, all party members faced the party flag and raised their right fists to swear to the party. The oath was solemn and every word was strong, encouraging everyone to strictly self-discipline, be loyal to the party, and take practical actions to seek happiness for the villagers and for the countryside. seek revitalization.

In order to “wake up” the local red memory, the working team combined the rural revitalization planning and cultural tourism project planning, and drafted the “Jingdu Town Red Tourism Route Design Plan”. On the day of the event, the work team went to four revolutionary sites, including the former site of the Jingdu Peasant Association, the former site of the Gucheng Contact Point of the Youth Anti-Japanese and National Salvation Comrades Association, the former site of the Gucheng Anti-Japanese Self-Defense Team, and the former site of the Gucheng Farmer’s Association, to relive the memory of the revolutionary ancestors who saved the nation. heroic deeds.

Shudetang, an ancestral hall of the Zheng family in Shenshan Laozhai, is the birthplace of local root-seeking culture, educational culture, and red culture. In order to dig deep into the red cultural resources of the town, the work team assisted in the protection of cultural relics by searching documents, visiting the elders, and looking at the ruins, produced a short red education video “Shenshan Tinder”, and applied for more than 3 million funds to be stationed in the town to help the town and the village Yuan, the construction of the Shenshan Laozhai Cultural Park and the Red Post Station project was launched. During the activity, the work team came to the project site under construction, conducted self-education, promoted red culture, and strived to build a red party building education base.

Author: Liu Wenzhao, Correspondent Yang Xiuhan Date of publication: June 30, 2023 Source: Shantou Daily (Copyright statement: Copyright belongs to Shantou Rongmei Group. Without permission, it is strictly forbidden to reprint, copy, or adapt the news works of Shantou Rongmei reporters. Violators The legal responsibility of the infringer will be investigated.)

