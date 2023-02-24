Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

“Ignorance is the enemy of Pace: Understanding Religions and new challenges of education” is the title of an extraordinary session to study solutions to improve peace in the world and was sponsored by the State of Bahrain and coordinated by La Sapienza University. In this meeting, which took place on January 26, 2023 at the conference center of the Marriott Hotel in Rome, the common principles of the various religious faiths were emphasized instead of focusing on the relative differences. This meeting was attended by representatives of various religions, professors from various Italian and foreign universities and over eighty university students of various creeds and religions.

The study session follows the agreements known as the “Abu Dhabi Declaration” or “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Common Coexistence” signed on February 4, 2019 by the Holy See, in the figure of Pope Francis, and by the State of Bahrain , in the figure of the Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmad al-Tayyib. This document tends to promote mutual respect for the faith.

In the afternoon, the more than 80 students were involved in workshops coordinated by university professors who are experts in the history of religions, communication and international law.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was officially invited and attended by: Elder Petrignani, Area Seventy responsible for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy, Remo Sicardi, Director of National Communications, Francesco Di Lillo Responsible for International Affairs at the European Community in Brussels, Giorgia Romano Coordinator of the Church Educational System for central Italy and university students: Marco Paris, Dana Di Leone and Daniele Rondinelli. In the evening, Anziano Petrignani met the Ambassador of Bahrain in Rome and Andrea Benzo, special envoy for the Protection and Interreligious Dialogue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Here are the impressions of students called to represent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

”… The main topics discussed were religion, dialogue and tolerance. I had the privilege of listening to professors from various universities both in Italy and in other countries and getting to know students from nations and religions other than mine. It was interesting to share one’s ideas and thoughts on some current issues, such as education for integration. What emerged from this comparison is that “integrating” means becoming “one”, that is, being united and enjoying the same rights and freedoms enjoyed by the people of that particular nation. By “integration” we mean the inclusion of people without difference or discrimination on the basis of culture, religion, gender or otherwise. Although we may have different religious beliefs or cultural traditions, we must not consider the difference in a negative way, as something to be avoided, but on the contrary it can constitute a resource, an asset, a value for both parties…” (Sister Dana Di Leone, student of linguistic and intercultural mediation, Faculty of Letters and Philosophy La Sapienza)

“… Personally I was able to get to know new kids, their beliefs, their religions such as: Muslims, Buddhists, Catholics, but also kids who didn’t have a faith. I also had the opportunity to introduce The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to which I belong, to discuss, share personal experiences and to share my testimony. What I note is that everything took place in a climate of mutual respect between the boys representing the different religions, no one had the presumption of placing themselves in a superior position with respect to the other creeds, indeed all were guided by a strong spirit of humility and respect for others and their religion. In discussing the problems that the conference speakers had posed to us with the task of looking for possible solutions to advance, I noticed how all of us boys and girls, of different faiths, were united, in collaborating and cooperating to find possible solutions, from those principles-values ​​set out in the “Document on Human Fraternity”, i.e. the “Abu Dhabi Declaration”. This bears witness to the fact that it is truly possible to find a point of convergence between the different religions, but also between religions and third parties, in finding solutions to overcome the current crises, such as: war, bullying, terrorism, genocide, organ trafficking and others…”. (Brother Marco Paris student of Law at the Niccolò Cusano University)

“… It was an uplifting experience, I was able to get to know and exchange views with students and teachers from all over the world. Despite the various differences in culture, language and religion, I was surprised how we arrived at the general principle that our differences are the most effective tools for establishing peaceful relationships. It was important to remember that each of us has a duty to preserve and protect the right to be able to live in a serene environment, free from any conflict and which gives each individual the opportunity to grow. I’m sure the conference was only the first step towards the development of ideas, thoughts and actions that can help each of us to do our part…” (Brother Daniele Rondinelli student of political science and international relations at La Sapienza University)