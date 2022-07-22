The structure in the municipality of Chies will reopen on Saturday. A few months ago the two of them took part in the call for proposals due to their passion for the mountains and for the territory

CHIES D’ALPAGO. The Pian Formosa Farmhouse in the Municipality of Chies d’Alpago will reopen on Saturday 30 July. It will be managed by a couple of young mountain enthusiasts who have made a life choice by betting on the future of the highlands. The Rule of Churches had chosen the tender as a way of identifying in a short time a new company that would carry on the agricultural and agritourism activity after the expiry of the previous management. And the choice fell on a young couple with children who decided to fulfill their lifelong dream: Igor De March and Sara Dall’O.

Satisfied De March, owner of the homonymous farm, who announces: “Little things are missing now, a few pieces of the kitchen, and then on July 30 opening and great party”. A few months ago, a passion for the mountains and for the territory prompted them to participate in the tender. “We have been sharing this passion for years and slowly we wanted it to become our life. With Pian Formosa we will probably be able to do it »assures Sara. And Igor explains how: «The company is family-run, my wife and I, and then we have some collaborators who give us a hand, like my brother and brother-in-law. We have brought up some animals, so we will also keep the hut clean and then slowly we will pull ourselves up, towards the mountain: sheep and donkeys. Then we still have some sheep down in Borsoi and some cows. We have about eighty sheep, three cows and ten donkeys. We aim at catering with the sale of our processed products, such as donkey meat and Alpago lamb ».

The management of the Pian Formosa farmhouse involves five buildings and over 200 hectares of land. The president of the Rule of Chies, Giansilvio Chiesura was also satisfied: «In a few months Igor and Sara managed to activate the pasture and in a few days the agritourism will also work. They come from other core businesses, but have shown passion and attention to looking after their animals. We have received many questions and certainly valid companies, but they wanted to make it a lifestyle choice for their whole family and for their two still young children. So we decided to invest in those who, more than any other, have shown us that they believe in a future with us in Pian Formosa ».

Saturday 30 July (at 5 pm) there will be the ribbon cutting by the mayor of Chies d’Alpago, Gianluca Dal Borgo, but those who want to go up to Pian Formosa will be welcomed as early as 11 am. Chies is an immense joy, because another activity is restarting in this area where many others have already been modernized and have therefore restarted in recent years. We are very happy, also because a young family will arrive here to manage this wonderful meadow in the Rule of Chies. But also to manage the kitchen of this famous farmhouse ».

For information cell. 349.3662213, or by email to: [email protected]; website: www.pianformosa.it.