IHK or HWK – compulsory membership for online retailers?

Before start-ups start online trading, they have to register a business with the responsible authority. They then usually receive a letter from the responsible chamber of industry and commerce (IHK) or the responsible chamber of crafts (HWK) with the request to fill out a corresponding membership application and send it to the responsible chamber. In the following article we will explain what this is all about and how the demarcation between the two chambers should be made.

I. Compulsory membership in IHK or HWK

The Act for the Provisional Regulation of the Law of the Chambers of Industry and Commerce (IHKG) stipulates that all tradespeople who are not members of the Chamber of Crafts (HWK) are members of the IHK. According to this principle of exclusion, purely industrial and trading companies are generally members of an IHK.

The chambers of industry and commerce have the following tasks, unless the craft organizations are responsible in accordance with the Crafts Code or the chambers of the liberal professions are responsible in relation to the professional duties of their members:

1. to look after the overall interests of the tradespeople in their district, including overall responsibility for the commercial economy, which can also include sustainable development goals, at regional, national, European and international level,

2. to work for the promotion of the commercial economy of their district,

3. To work to protect the decency and morals of honorable merchants, including their social and societal responsibility, and always to weigh and balance the economic interests of individual branches of industry or companies.

As part of their tasks, the Chambers of Industry and Commerce have in particular

1. to support and advise the authorities with proposals, expert opinions and reports,

2. the right to comment on the economic policy matters in their district that are in the overall interest of their associated traders in official or judicial proceedings and to the public.

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce is a corporation under public law.

Unless otherwise covered, the costs of establishing and operating the Chamber of Industry and Commerce are covered by contributions from members of the Chamber in accordance with a contribution schedule in accordance with the business plan. The business plan is to be drawn up and implemented annually according to the principles of economical and economical financial management, with careful treatment of the performance of the chamber members.

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce charges basic contributions and allocations as contributions.

In this respect, the Federal Constitutional Court, by decision of July 12, 2017 – 1 BvR 2222/12, 1 BvR 1106/13 – rejected constitutional complaints against the obligation to pay contributions for compulsory members of the chambers of industry and commerce.

This decision is also relevant for the skilled trades, because many of the arguments put forward by the constitutional judges to justify statutory compulsory membership can be applied to the chambers of skilled trades.

II. Determination of chamber affiliation

In the case of start-ups – but also in the case of entrepreneurs who want to change their business model – the question arises as to how the activity carried out is to be classified legally.

Basically, a distinction is made between:

HandicraftIndustryTradeService

Depending on the legal classification of the activity performed, there are different requirements for the admissibility of the activity.

In addition, the question arises to what extent the activities require membership in the Chamber of Crafts (HWK) or in the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK).

The authorities take over the examination of the chamber affiliation in connection with the business registration or re-registration. In cases of doubt, they first turn to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, since more companies belong here and since, according to the law, all tradespeople who do not practice a trade belong to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The umbrella organizations DIHK and DHKT have one published guidein which the responsibilities of chambers of industry and commerce and chambers of crafts are differentiated from one another.

III. Online trade and crafts

The above explanations show that online dealers are usually members of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Depending on the business model, there may also be overlaps with handicrafts in individual cases, for example when the retailer sells one-of-a-kind handcrafted items via his online shop. In such cases, membership of the HWK is also an option.

In this respect, the Crafts Code (HwO) distinguishes between crafts that require authorization (Annex A) and crafts that do not require authorization (Annex B, Section 1). There are also trades similar to crafts (Annex B Section 2).

The term “craft” is not legally defined. However, there is a clue from § 1 Para. 2 HwO. According to this, a commercial enterprise is an operation of a craft that requires a license if it is operated as a craft and completely includes a trade that is listed in Annex A, or if activities are carried out that are essential for this trade (essential activities).

The trades listed in Annex B, Section 1, which do not require a permit, may be considered for online trading. This includes the following crafts:

WatchmakersEngraversMetal sculptorsElectroplateersMetal and bell foundersPrecision tool mechanicsGold and silversmithsWood sculptorsBasket and wickerwork designersBespoke tailorsTextile designers (embroiderers, weavers, lace makers, trimmers, knitters)ShoemakersSaddlers and fine bag makersGlass and porcelain paintersPrecious stone grinders and engraversPhotographersCeramicsHand draw instrument makersViolin makersBow makersMetalblowing instrument makerwoodwind instrument makerplucked instrument makergilder

If an entrepreneur practices a trade that does not require a license and sells the works he has made himself via his own online shop, it is very likely that he does not belong to the IHK but to the HWK.

The entrepreneur must immediately notify the chamber of crafts in whose district his commercial establishment is operating a trade or trade similar to a trade that does not require a license and register in the register of trades and trades that do not require a license. With the entry in the register of crafts and craft-like businesses that do not require admission, the entrepreneur becomes a member of the Chamber of Crafts and is obliged to pay contributions in accordance with the contribution regulations of the respective Chamber of Crafts.

IV. Mixed farms

The demarcation and thus the question of which Chamber to belong to is more complicated in the case of so-called mixed companies.

If a company is active both as a craftsman and as a non-craftsman, a decision must first be made as to whether this is affiliated with the IHK and HWK and, secondly, how this affiliation affects the contribution to be paid in each case. The benchmark is therefore initially the activity of the company entered in the business registration or in the commercial register.

According to the case law of the Federal Administrative Court, companies in which both IHK-related and license-free craft or craft-like activities are economically and technically linked with each other are exclusively IHK-affiliated if the non-craft part of the company (main company) dominates the license-free or craft-like part of the company. Businesses belong to both chambers if the license-free craft or craft-like activity predominates, § 2 Para. 3 IHKG. The same applies if there is no economic or technical connection between the parts of the company (source: Guideline on the differentiation between crafts, industry, trade and services from DIHK and DHKT, July 2021, page 9).

V. Conclusion

Entrepreneurs who want to sell goods via an online shop must first register a corresponding trade with the responsible authority. Depending on the business model, the retailer is then either a member of an IHK, an HWK or – in special cases – both chambers and must pay the corresponding contributions.

The chamber membership is usually already checked by the authority with which the trade was registered. The retailer will be written to by the responsible chamber and asked to take further steps. He cannot evade compulsory membership in the competent chamber and in particular the payment obligation towards it.

