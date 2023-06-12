Iksan City promotes expansion of preferential contract ratio with local companies… “Promoting revitalization of the local economy” :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Mayor Jeong Hun-yul “Creating a city where people can gather by providing benefits that citizens can experience”

Jeong Heon-yul Mayor of Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

[익산=뉴시스] Reporter Kang Myung-soo = Jeonbuk Iksan City is expanding the preferential contract rate for local companies.

Iksan City held an executive meeting presided over by Mayor Jeong Hun-yul on the 12th to discuss ways to increase the ratio of preferential contracts with local companies while achieving the goal of rapid execution in the first half of the year.

The city is planning to promote the local economy by increasing the contract rate first.

The city encourages the use of local products first, such as conducting a quarterly survey of local products and companies and providing them to all departments.

In particular, in order to actively implement this, the ‘Report Center for Preferential Use of Local Companies’ is operated at all times to receive reports from citizens.

The city is also focusing on promoting citizen welfare benefits along with preferential use of local businesses. 50% of the train fare is subsidized for workers and students.

In addition, support is being strengthened centering on Youth City Hall so that young people can get a job and settle down in the region, and support for deposits on deposits and loans for housing purchases is also provided.

Mayor Jeong said, “We plan to focus on contracts with local companies first while achieving the goal of rapid execution in the first half of the year.”

