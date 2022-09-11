He expected with some impatience to know who would give in first, because it is okay to want to pretend to have a noble attitude and to undertake to protect the children who in any case who knows how many have already seen. Usually she gives up the most fragile and vindictive, so that she can describe herself as Cosetta of the Miserables, or the Little Match Girl of Andersen, or even Princess Diana, who told on television of a husband like Henry VIII (today however King Charles III with another consort and Queen).

And in fact it was not Blasi who looks confident, to break the virtuous silence, but Totti, the man, the gentleman, the hero, the captain of Roma. The champion of champions, the great, the husband, the cornifier, the cuckolder, the father: whom we sincerely thank for having distracted us, even if not for a few hours, from a Meloni who does not shut up for a second dragging us stunned in the dark as if it were the Pied Piper. Aldo Cazzullo admirably led the arduous undertaking for Corriere della Sera, throwing not only the footballer’s fans into panic as if he were still kicking, but also the skilled road thieves of Rolex as Ilary, fast as the devil, confiscated those of the ex-husband from a (I guess many) safety deposit boxes; and also the vintage dealers, thinking of all that good things, a treasure of bags certainly signed, perhaps even numbered and who knows where hidden by Francesco.

It seems that there are elegant separations, even the children all agree because together it was worse and above all then there is money for everyone which in the end is what counts. So at least she, the mother in the process of divorce, could be satisfied with the not entirely exemplary figure that escaped with the interview with the poor man who was obviously very agitated. But no, she half-dead for now but very threatening for the next ones: she will tell everything to Verissimo! Alla Toffanin! that for the people of him, I believe, it counts more than a newspaper (of paper!) and a great signature of him. And then, thriller! In recent years, she says, she has seen things, obviously frightening, that if she told her, would ruin about fifty families! Things in league with Totti? Totti and him fifty betrayals of him What trouble if fifty husbands learn about it? Or what other Tottian devilry, on the part of a man who looked like an angel before meeting his family-ruining seductress?

It is not clear why couples who spend their lives separating and being spiteful then claim that there are those who have the duty to live what is erroneously called a fairy tale (and the witch where you put it, and the ogre too) that between the other would be so soporific that even the horns would not help. It was not the case with Blasi and Totti, and perhaps in almost all loves, even the most successful, there is a moment of squalor, human misery, hatred, things to blush forever: like the desolation of a third person paraninfa, in this case of Ilary’s betrayals, that is the hairdresser Alessia; already unpleasant, they put Totti to reveal it to the people. The Totti of wonders in the field who spies on his wife’s phone, then works to find out who she’s cheating on him, one that he doesn’t like. ‘And maybe there are others …’

That couples betray each other is not a rarity but in this story there is a difference: usually who is, or is told as a victim of separation, is the woman, even if the executioner, this time it is he, the male, who complains in addition to the horns, his own fragility, the indifference of the bride, the cruelty of fate. The end of his glorious profession, then the fear of nothing, ‘but I had been suffering for some time’, then ‘my daddy died’ of Covid, then Covid took him, violent, and ‘she was not there, when I needed it most ‘, and was dating other men’ a little too closely ‘, He kept everything inside … he swallowed … he suffered like a dog … he fell into depression … it wasn’t him anymore … he got out thanks to Naomi … he denied it, she denied it, the horns denied them both, then finally they said to each other: yes, I got caught.

Like all warring couples who make every color of it even in front of their children, as parents of Christian, 17, Chanel 15, Isabel 6, the two have only one thought, to protect them from the horrendous mess in which they have sunk them : dad telling the world that mum goes to bed with others, mum waiting for who knows what a crash, makes noodles with grandmother. But what terrible weapon does Ilary have in hand? What is Totti afraid of? Why didn’t he make it to shut up? Political polls banned, excite us with those on this story.