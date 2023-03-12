Home News “I’ll be thrilled, what should I do?”… Han Hye-jin, ‘worried’ about raising twins with a man and woman living together :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
[서울=뉴시스] ‘Cohabitation, not marriage’ 2023.03.12. (Photo = Provided by Channel A) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Yoon-jin = Models Cho Seong-ho and Lee Sang-mi, who have been in a relationship for 12 years, will go on a one-day parenting experience.

In Channel A’s ‘Cohabiting, Not Married’, which airs at 9:10 pm on the 13th, Lee Sang-mi’s friend entrusts the twin children to Jo Seong-ho and Lee Sang-mi, who have been dating for 12 years.

Lee Sang-mi welcomed daily parenting, saying, “I love it when a baby falls asleep in my arms. When a child smiles brightly… I think that’s why I’m raising a child.” Aiki watched them, saying, “Sangmi is afraid of giving birth, but it’s amazing that she likes children.”

Lee Sang-mi was confident about parenting, saying, “It’s okay. It’s very gentle,” but Jo Seong-ho suddenly thought about something. In front of her friends, Lee Sang-mi revealed her fears about childbirth, saying, “I’m afraid I won’t be able to get married. If I get married, I think there will be pressure (for childbirth).” Seong-ho Seong, who properly understood her concerns about Lee Sang-mi, said, “If she continues to show her confidence, I think she will be able to convince Sang-mi as well.” lost.

Han Hye-jin was worried about the man and woman living together, who started raising children with different thoughts, and Aiki was full of expectations, saying, “The time has come for an indirect experience.” Lee Soo-hyeok shared his worries and expectations, saying, “Seong-ho must show a good image so that Sang-mi can trust him.”

However, contrary to their expectations, Jo Seong-ho showed a surprising parenting skill, and Han Hye-jin was worried, saying, “I will be crazy. What should I do?”

◎Sympathetic Media Newsis [email protected]

