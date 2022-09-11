Home News “I’ll get you vaccinated in advance.” And Boda sent friends to Israel
News

“I’ll get you vaccinated in advance.” And Boda sent friends to Israel

by admin
“I’ll get you vaccinated in advance.” And Boda sent friends to Israel

“Giovanna please take seriously the possibility of having me vaccinated, otherwise I will be forced to respect the rules they will impose and I will no longer be able to come to Rome”. In the magical world of the Ministry of Education, where between 2018 and 2021 contracts for 23 million euros would have been awarded with bribes, even the possibility of administering the anti Covid vaccine in advance can become a favor to be given to grease that ” illicit system so deep-rooted that it is no longer perceived as such “by the suspects themselves.

See also  Caterina, 75 years in the business world: "Only the Vajont tragedy stopped me"

You may also like

Theft of luxury watches, advice from Milan hotels...

Weather forecast, good weather all over Italy. Only...

Covid Italy, September 11 bulletin: update on positive...

Ingenuity Watches the Inheritance Avenue of Beginning Heart...

Giovanardi and Santolini present a complaint to stop...

Treviso who died on the Pale di San...

Ultraleggero falls in Abruzzo, two deaths

Udine, to ensure relief there is the mobile...

Vaccines, the new generation will be by nose...

Beijing: Strengthening campus epidemic prevention management

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy