It is said that a man who was the perpetrator of the so-called ‘turning kick incident’ in Seomyeon, Busan, who chased a woman passing by and hit him several times with his feet, said that he would take revenge after he was released from prison.

In SBS’ ‘I Want to Know’, which aired on the 8th, it was titled ‘The Disappeared 7 Minutes – The Truth of the Busan Roundabout Kick’, and reported the circumstances of the incident at the time and the current situation of the victim.

At the time, the victim, Mr. Park, was on his way home around 5 am after meeting with acquaintances. The perpetrator, Mr. Lee, followed Mr. Park from the street, sneaked up behind the victim waiting for the elevator on the first floor of the officetel, and hit him in the head with a round kick. Mr. Lee kicked Mr. Park in the head several times even after he lost consciousness and fell to the floor. Park, who severely injured his head, was diagnosed that his cranial nerves were also damaged and his right leg could be paralyzed.

Three days after the incident, Lee, a man in his 30s, was arrested at a motel in Busan. He said that Mr. Park, whom he met by chance on the street, seemed to be arguing with him, so he accidentally assaulted him because he was angry.

Park, who lost his memory at the time of the incident, found out through the officetel CCTV that the man had left the officetel seven minutes after the man carried him on his shoulder and disappeared into the passage next to the elevator, a blind spot of the CCTV.

Park’s side suspects that Lee committed sexual assault for 7 minutes that were not recorded on CCTV. However, since the victim lost her memory at the time of the incident, and both the police and the victim suspected the possibility of sexual assault only about a month after the incident, evidence to prove this has not been secured.

Regarding this, Mr. Lee denied the allegation of sexual assault in a police investigation, saying, “Absolutely not. I have a girlfriend, but it doesn’t make sense to have sex in that state.”

His ex-girlfriend, who was with Mr. Lee at the time of the incident, testified that Mr. Lee searched for ‘Seomyeon officetel case’, ‘Written rape’, and ‘Written rape and murder’.

Lee was a criminal with 18 previous convictions for prostitution, intimidation, injury, and assault. This incident was committed just three months after release. Prosecutors sought 20 years in prison for him, but the court of first instance sentenced him to 12 years in prison, but Lee appealed. In the reason for appeal, Mr. Lee claims that “the 12-year sentence for attempted murder is excessive.”

In the midst of this, testimonies were handed down that Mr. Lee showed no signs of remorse. It was through an informant, Moh Moo, that she was in the detention center with him. Ms. Eom said, “Lee said, ‘I’ll break out of prison whenever I see an opening’, ‘I’ll find the victim when I get out’, ‘I want to kill him.

“(Mr. Lee) does not reflect at all. A person who is reflecting cannot say that,” he said. He is also known to have sent threatening letters to his ex-girlfriend.

In response, Mr. Park said, “I don’t think I’ll be able to go anywhere after 12 years (when Mr. Lee is released). I wonder if he would have had a bigger impact if I had just died. “he complained of pain.

On the other hand, experts pointed out that the truth about the ‘disappearing 7 minutes’ should be investigated in the ongoing second trial. If the charges of sex crimes are recognized and rape and attempted murder are established, the sentence is expected to range from a minimum of 20 years to life imprisonment.