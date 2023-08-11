Illegal Demolition of Villagers’ Houses: Court Rules Forced Demolition Unlawful

Houses Demolished Without Legal Procedures: Court Rules Forced Demolition Illegal

In a shocking turn of events, the town government of Huanglue Town in Suixi County, Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, immediately demolished the houses of several villagers without following proper legal procedures. However, the court has now ruled that the township government’s actions were illegal in the administrative compulsory demolition procedure, declaring the forced demolition to be against the law.

One affected villager, Ms. Wen, shared the story of her family’s struggle with their old, dilapidated house in her hometown. “The house in my hometown was built in the 1980s, with an area of more than 80 square meters. Before, the family crowded together and it was very cramped,” said Ms. Wen. Due to years of disrepair, the house leaked whenever it rained, causing distress for her family. Additionally, her two younger brothers, both over 30 years old, have been unable to start families due to the lack of proper housing.

Ms. Wen’s brother applied for a new house site in Murakami and began constructing a new two-story building in October 2020. However, despite the completion of the construction in July and August 2022, the necessary procedures were still pending. The cost of building the new house, including decoration, exceeded 1 million yuan.

Months after the completion of their new house, the town government determined it to be an illegal building and forced its demolition. The government claimed that satellite inspections revealed that the house was built on basic farmland and had illegally occupied 120 square meters of land. However, Ms. Wen and her family discovered that the satellite images provided by the town government did not match their house. The balconies of the allegedly illegal buildings captured by the satellite were different from those of their house.

Ms. Wen raised questions about the demolition, pointing out that there were several other houses already built in the area that had not been demolished despite similar circumstances. In response, the Huanglue Town Government issued a statement in May 2023, stating that her brother, Wen XX, had illegally occupied basic farmland to build the house. The government claimed to have issued a notice ordering the demolition of the illegal building, but Wen XX failed to comply within the designated timeframe.

Feeling wronged, Ms. Wen and her family decided to take the Huanglue town government to court in mid-May 2023. Their case argued that the forced demolitions were illegal. The court of Zhanjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone heard the case on July 5, 2023. The town government defended its actions, stating that Wen XX had not gone through the required approval procedures for the conversion of agricultural land and construction.

The court, however, ruled in favor of Ms. Wen and her family, declaring the forced demolition to be illegal. The court cited the “Administrative Enforcement Law,” which mandates that the administrative organ should first urge the party to comply with its obligations and provide an opportunity for the party to present its defense. Only if the party fails to comply without a justifiable reason can the administrative organ make an enforcement decision.

In this case, the Huanglue Town Government failed to follow these legal procedures, as they did not ask Ms. Wen’s family to sign any relevant documents before the forced demolition. The court deemed this to be a serious violation of the procedure.

As a result, the court ruled in favor of Ms. Wen and her family, emphasizing that the forced demolition was illegal. They also stated that the township government may face significant compensation claims for the damages caused. The decision brings hope to the villagers who have suffered from the unlawful actions of the town government and serves as a reminder that proper legal procedures must be followed at all times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

