Home News Illegal ELN refinery found on the border with Venezuela
News

Illegal ELN refinery found on the border with Venezuela

by admin
Illegal ELN refinery found on the border with Venezuela

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations and the CTI, and in an articulated effort with the National Army, located an illegal ELN hydrocarbon processing center in Arauquita (Arauca), in the border area with Venezuela.

Five crude oil storage pools, four refining structures, a storage channel, a cooling channel, 2,500 meters of hose, 120 meters of one-inch galvanized tube, a plastic tank with a capacity of 20,000 gallons were found at the site. , 28 metal drums and 171,000 gallons of unrefined crude.

The complex would apparently belong to the so-called Domingo Laín Sáenz front, and to one of its leaders, known as ‘Pedro Boyaco’. The evidence indicates that the hydrocarbon obtained was allegedly destined for drug trafficking activities.

See also  Al Capone's weapons at auction, with photos, letters and bed

You may also like

Baoji City People’s Government Portal Baoji News

Gustavo Bolívar assured that “Roy Barreras was financed...

120 Afro-Colombian families from 6 municipalities of Casanare...

The municipal government held an enlarged meeting of...

The annoyance of Catalina Aristizábal for false news

The bad of the Battle of Flowers in...

Giant panda “Xiang Xiang” sets off to return...

Tifo de Lobo Sur goes around the world

They extend an invitation to Samarios to participate...

The “Exhibition and Performance Week of the Three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy