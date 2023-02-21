The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations and the CTI, and in an articulated effort with the National Army, located an illegal ELN hydrocarbon processing center in Arauquita (Arauca), in the border area with Venezuela.

Five crude oil storage pools, four refining structures, a storage channel, a cooling channel, 2,500 meters of hose, 120 meters of one-inch galvanized tube, a plastic tank with a capacity of 20,000 gallons were found at the site. , 28 metal drums and 171,000 gallons of unrefined crude.

The complex would apparently belong to the so-called Domingo Laín Sáenz front, and to one of its leaders, known as ‘Pedro Boyaco’. The evidence indicates that the hydrocarbon obtained was allegedly destined for drug trafficking activities.