Illegal ELN warehouse dismantled in rural Yopal – news

Men from the 16th Brigade, the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, through military intelligence, were able to locate and dismantle an illegal deposit hidden in a wooded area, in the rural area of ​​the township of El Morro in the municipality of Yopal.

This depot, apparently belonging to the ELN Organized Armed Group, José David Suárez Front of the Eastern War column, contained a total of 288 units of ammunition of various calibers, two launching mediums, one kilogram of indugel, and two flags of red and black allusive to the ELN.

According to the information provided by the Public Force, the material would be used by this armed group to carry out political proselytizing, sowing terror in the residents of Casanare and Boyacá.

The Army indicates that the explosive material would be used to attack the soldiers, as well as the civilian population of the region.

The seized items were made available to the authorities.

Source: National Army

