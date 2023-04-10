The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking, managed to prosecute seven possible members of an illegal structure that would be involved in large-scale marijuana trafficking.

These people were captured in proceedings carried out by CTI personnel and National Army units in Caloto (Cauca), Puerto Asís (Putumayo), Cali (Valle del Cauca) and Monterrey (Casanare).

The evidence shows that these people apparently obtained marijuana in Caloto and Toribio (Cauca), from where they acquired large quantities of marijuana, to later send it by land to Cali (Valle del Cauca), where their marijuana was collected. great majority and from there also send it to Putumayo, Meta, Huila and Antioquia.

The detainees were brought before a guarantee control judge and charged with the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, and trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics. The defendants must comply with the measure of custodial confinement in prison.

Those affected by the decision are:

Miguel Flórez Padilla, alias Pulga, designated leader.

Alejandra Geovana Correa, sentimental partner of alias Pulga, and allegedly responsible for the distribution of the drug and the accounting of the structure.

Henry Mestizo Escué, alias Tío, who would be the supplier of marijuana in Cauca.

Ingrid Florez Padilla, aka Caroll; and José Pantoja Quintero, possible in charge of the illegal scaffolding in Putumayo.

Dawher Golberto Leguizamón, aka Partner; and Yolman Carranza Caro, alias Villa, accused of acquiring technological equipment, planning routes and acquiring marijuana.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

