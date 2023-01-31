The popular and busy road at kilometer 18, located in the west of Caliwas the scene chosen by the illegal piques that, on this occasion, left two people seriously injured, victims of a tremendous accident.

Videos circulating on social networks show the moments after the road accident, appreciating the motorcycles involved in the accident lying on the ground and a group of people trying to help the two injured motorcyclists.

A group of young people was traveling at high speed on this road, so it is presumed that the illegal pick-ups would have to do with the accident, according to reports from neighbors and people who were present in the sector, corroborating that these illegal pick-ups were They give every weekend.

According to the information, a group of people on motorcycles took the road again at kilometer 18 moving at dangerous speeds and in one of the curves, two motorcyclists collided, causing a serious traffic accident; then an ambulance arrived in the area and transferred the victims to care centers.

The state of health of the injured persons is unknown. The only information that is handled is that of some witnesses who assured that they suffered serious injuries.

After knowing this last accident related to this controversial activity, the councilor Roberto Ortiz, in his account of Twitter again rejected the attempt of the municipal administration to regulate this activity.

“This is what the mayor of Cali wants to reward, the taking of the roads by some motorcyclists; last night on the road to km 18 there was an accident due to the illegal pick-ups on that road and that caused a traffic jam for hours. More permanent road authority is needed on that route, ”said Roberto Ortiz on his social network.

