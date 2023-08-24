Illegal puppy trade: Suspended sentence for defendants | > – News

As of: 08/24/2023 9:41 p.m

Because she is said to have illegally offered young dogs on the Internet, a 28-year-old was on trial in Reinbek. She received a suspended sentence and has to pay 1,000 euros to a wildlife foundation.

by Ole ter Wey

Puppies were separated from their mothers far too early, brought to Germany and sold in the Stormarn district, among other places. Some of them are said to have neither been chipped nor vaccinated and have suffered from diseases or parasites. The Reinbek district court sentenced a 28-year-old from Hamburg to 18 months probation on Thursday evening because she is said to have been involved in the animal trade. Two months are deducted from this because of the pre-trial detention and the length of the proceedings.

The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence, the court justified the sentence with the fact that the accused had no previous convictions and a good social prognosis. She has completed her training as a nursing assistant and is currently looking for a new job. The woman from Hamburg has to pay 1,000 euros to the German Wildlife Foundation as a condition of probation.

Allegations: Fraud and violations of animal welfare laws

The scammers sell puppies on the Internet under an alias. The information on the vaccination status was a lie, and the animals were not yet 8 weeks old. A sale is then punishable.

Specifically, the woman was accused of fraud and violations of the Animal Welfare Act. According to the indictment, she is said to have offered the puppies via various Internet portals, shown them to interested parties and also sold some of them. Witnesses reported that some of the animals died of a virus on the day of purchase.

At the beginning of the trial, the public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of between one and a half and two years. The defense spoke out for one to one and a half years.

The accused spoke of memory gaps

The defendant had testified in the process that she had worked for a client. She had assumed that everything was going right. In addition, she could not remember the sales properly because of taking medication.

The verdict was then reached on the fourth day of the hearing. The day of the trial had previously dragged on again: the original eight cases in which the 28-year-old was accused initially became seven. In one case, a witness failed to appear and could not be questioned, so the court decided to close the case. In a witness hearing on the third day of the trial, the hair color of the accused was discussed for more than an hour.

