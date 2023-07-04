Illegal Rectification and Civilized Persuasion: Creating a New Era of Civilized Travel in Dai Village

Illegal rectification + civilized persuasion in Dai village to build a new trend of civilized travel

Hangzhou Net – July 4, 2023

Let civilized travel become a conscious good habit of the masses, and let the beautiful Dai village “soft power” be improved. start.

Running a red light, not yielding to a zebra crossing, going the wrong way…an illegal act may lead to a traffic accident. In the past few days, on the streets of Dai Village, volunteers wore little red hats and red vests, and insisted on carrying out voluntary service activities to persuade traffic civilization. At the scene, volunteers discouraged uncivilized behaviors such as running red lights, crossing the road without using zebra crossings, and throwing garbage casually, and guided the masses to develop good behavior habits.

At the same time, the law enforcement officers of the Daicun Town Police Station insisted on combining daily management with special rectification, focusing on the surrounding areas of schools, main road sections, intersections, and fire exits in market towns, and adopted a combination of fixed-point law enforcement and patrol control. Cars do not park in accordance with regulations, occupy crosswalks, riders do not wear safety helmets, run red lights, drive without a license, go against the road, park indiscriminately, and other traffic illegal and uncivilized behaviors.

Dai Village is determined to build a new trend of civilized travel, and through the joint efforts of volunteers and law enforcement officers, they aim to create a safe and pleasant environment for both residents and visitors. By promoting good behavior habits and cracking down on traffic violations, the village hopes to enhance its “soft power” and attract more tourists.

This initiative has received positive feedback from the community, with residents appreciating the efforts of the volunteers in guiding and educating the masses about traffic civilization. The combination of persuasion and rectification is seen as an effective way to bring about positive change and improve the overall quality of life in Dai Village.

As the campaign continues, the authorities are confident that the village will become a shining example of civilized travel, setting a benchmark for other communities to follow. With ongoing efforts to maintain and expand upon this new trend, Dai Village is committed to creating a safe and harmonious environment for all.

