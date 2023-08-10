Illegal streaming, assistance from the State Council to Agcom

On illegal streaming and the protection of copyright, the Council of State agrees with Agcom and confirms the stop to the Gamesgo site.

“I read with particular satisfaction a recent ruling by the Council of State which consolidates the goodness of the work of our offices in theblock websites that facilitate the dangerous business of online piracy“, commented Massimiliano Capitanio, Agcom commissioner, rapporteur of the Authority’s new anti-piracy regulation and already promoter of a bill in Parliament in the XVIII Legislature. “Unfortunately, many users are unaware of the risks involved in sharing their passwords for little money“, highlighted Capitanio.

Sentence 7512 of 3 August 2023 (DOWNLOAD WHO THE COMPLETE DOCUMENT) of the State Council confirmed the legitimacy of the resolution with which Agcom ordered internet service providers to disabling access to the Gamesgo portal that put users in contact, with the aim of facilitating the illegal account sharing of Dazn, Netflix, Youtube Premium, HboO Max, Crunchyroll and Spotify and many more.

Violate the rules of copyright

Gamesgo had filed an appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court against the decision of the Communications Guarantee Authority to disable the portal by blocking the DNS. In turn, the Authority’s decision arose from a complaint presented by Dazn.

The Council of State has found that “the exploitation in any way made of a subscription, entered into by a user with an economic operator for the use of products covered by copyright, by another economic operator, obtaining an advantage, without the knowledge of the first economic operator (in this case, Dazn), constitutes an illegal activity in violation of the rules, including those of the European Union, on the protection of copyright” .

Gamesgo defense

Gamesgo defended itself by emphasizing that its activity does not consist in the sale of third-party subscriptions, nor in the transmission of audiovisual content, whether or not it is protected by copyright, and that, in order to access content reserved for subscribers, users must go to the respective internet pages using the credentials provided by these providers during the subscription phase. Gamesgo’s business consists, instead, in “organize for its users the division of expenses for multi-account digital services, through its web interface, automating payments”. In practice, a Gamesgo user (A) registered on the site in order to share his multi-account and divide the subscription costs with another subject (B) who paid his share directly to Gamesgo; the platform withheld part of it and paid the rest to user A.

Gamesgo also defended itself by introducing itself not a file sharing platform but an account sharing or economy sharing platform.

The decision of the Council of State

The Council of State, having evaluated all the elements and the various levels of judgement, confirmed that, as established in the first instance, Gamesgo’s activity of sharing subscriptions for the use of content is not lawful, “at least not in the terms proposed by the platform”, because “copyright and related rights fall into the category of available individual rights and, therefore, any reproduction or communication to the public (articles 13 and 16, 78-ter and 78-quater of the copyright law) can only be authorized or prohibited by the holder of the right which – in the case we are dealing with here – is Dazn. And indeed, the only subject entitled to dispose of the right (that is, Dazn) has not granted any authorization to today’s appellant”.

The Council of State has deemed that Gamesgo is not a simple “mere conduit” intermediary, but use the subscription of a user of a different company (which broadcasts the original work) with a different potential user that does not enter into an independent subscription contract with the company that owns the transmitting website, but limits itself to sharing the costs with another user of the only stipulated subscription.

The The EU Copyright Directive gives authors alone the right to authorize or prohibit communication to the public, digital or physical, of their works. Hence the decision according to which the exploitation in any way of a subscription for media content, obtaining an advantage from it, without the knowledge of the first economic operator (Dazn), constitutes “an illegal activity in violation of the rules, including Euro-unit ones, on the protection of copyright”.

