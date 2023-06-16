Illegal vehicle pick-ups on Avenida Cañasgordas in Cali

Road disorders in Santiago de Cali, in addition to taking place in various parts of the city, are becoming more varied and uncontrollable for the authorities.

On this occasion, in a privileged sector in the south of the city, in some videos circulating on social networks, the return of illegal piques was evidenced.

On Avenida Cañasgordas, an important road in the south of the Valle del Cauca capital, according to what the inhabitants of that area of ​​commune 22 of the city announced, this activity returned.

Road users denounce that at night there are dangerous vehicle races between Cali and Jamundí. Given the high risk of danger and accidents, they demand immediate operations by the authorities.

It had happened before:

On previous occasions, according to residents of this place, these individuals carrying out this illegal activity have damaged posts and traffic signs with these acrobatics.

“It is not the first time, and we have been asking for traffic agents at night for many months, but you never come,” said Martha Atehortúa, coordinator of the La Viga Pance Security Front.

Response from the authorities:

The Municipal Administration assured a couple of months ago that drastic measures will be taken for those who insist on its practice.

These modalities of competition, according to the Ministry of Security and Justice, are prohibited, among other things, because they do not have the most minimum safety standards for the life and integrity of those who carry them out.

Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, stated that the situation has already been addressed from the dialogue with the practitioners and that these clandestine competitions will continue to be intervened, but now exemplary sanctions will be imposed for their filmmakers, competitors and spectators.

“When we identify activities outside the norm and behaviors contrary to coexistence, we attend to them with all our capacity. We have reached those places, we did it on the ring road, at kilometer 18 and we are going to do it in all the places where we identify behaviors contrary to coexistence. We are not going to allow the lives of those who exercise illegal pikes and stunts to continue to be put at risk, as well as the integrity of the spectators, who are not exempt from fatality. That is why we are going to be severe with the sanctions not only for those who compete, but also for those who promote and assist these illegal activities,” said the secretary.

The Cali Mayor’s Office seeks to put a stop to this activity by punishing offenders with strong economic sanctions that help raise awareness among its promoters, competitors and spectators of the serious risk to which they expose their lives and the effects they cause on the public.

However, from the Mobility Secretariat they expressed that this is a job that must be done in conjunction with the Security Secretariat; and that the traffic agents cannot cope to control more than 40 motorcyclists doing this type of race.

