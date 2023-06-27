Illerkirchberg trial: prosecutors demand life imprisonment for murdering girls

Panorama Illerkirchberg process

Prosecutors want life imprisonment for murder of girl

“He wanted to force a passport in the district office, girls were probably accidental victims”

Around six months after the knife attack in Illerkirchberg, the trial of a 27-year-old refugee from Eritrea begins in Ulm. He is said to have stabbed a 14-year-old girl and seriously injured her 13-year-old friend. Daniel Koop reports on the start of the trial in Ulm.

The public prosecutor’s office is demanding life imprisonment for the 27-year-old, who allegedly attacked two girls in Illerkirchberg with a knife. The man allegedly attacked two schoolgirls because he thought they saw his knife.

For the bloody knife attack in Illerkirchberg, the public prosecutor’s office in the Ulm district court has demanded a life sentence for murder and attempted murder with dangerous bodily harm. In addition, on Tuesday the prosecution requested that the attack on two schoolgirls be determined that the guilt was particularly serious. As a rule, early release from prison after 15 years is almost impossible.

The accused is a 27-year-old who came to Germany from Eritrea as an asylum seeker. He is said to have attacked the two girls, aged 13 and 14, on their way to school with a knife in December. The 13-year-old was able to escape, her 14-year-old friend died in hospital from her injuries.

The accused is led into the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles, while his lawyer Corinna Nagel stands by

The two co-plaintiffs tearfully joined the prosecutor’s demand. The plea of ​​the defense was still pending. A verdict could come in the coming week. The process began in early June. Emergency services, experts and employees of the district office had testified as witnesses.

Man thought the girls saw his knife

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the accused wanted to use a knife to obtain travel documents for a marriage in Ethiopia from the district office of the Alb-Donau district on the day of the crime. According to the psychiatric expert, a major problem for the defendant was that he did not have a wife.

According to the indictment, the two girls walked past the man’s house just as he was leaving. Assuming the students had seen the knife, he is said to have spontaneously decided to kill them. He wanted to prevent the girls from notifying the police and thwarting his plan.

A police officer who spoke to the 13-year-old after the crime testified in court: “The two didn’t see a knife or anything.” The crime in December had attracted nationwide attention.

