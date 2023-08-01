Home » Illinois Tool Works EPS beat expectations by $0.02, revenue just below forecast By Investing.com
Illinois Tool Works EPS beat expectations by $0.02, revenue just below forecast

Illinois Tool Works EPS beat expectations by $0.02, revenue just below forecast By Investing.com

© Reuters. Illinois Tool Works EPS beat expectations by $0.02, revenue just below expectations

Investing.com – Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $2.41, $0.02 above analyst estimates of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter was $4.1B versus consensus estimates of $4.14B.

Guidance

Illinois Tool Works expects full year 2023 earnings per share of $9.55-$9.95 versus the consensus of $9.68.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works closed at $263.32, up 14.33% over the past 3 months and up 28.51% over the past 12 months.

Illinois Tool Works received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 8 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Illinois Tool Works earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Illinois Tool Works’ financial health score is “performing well.”

Check out Illinois Tool Works’ recent earnings performance and Illinois Tool Works financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  Joe Biden announced that he will not attend the coronation of King Carlos III

