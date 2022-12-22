A 36-year-old man was rescued on Thursday 22 December after being seized with a serious illness while he was inside a company located on the outskirts of Pordenone.

The people who were with him at the time, and who saw him pass out, called for help.

The Sores nurses sent the crew of a medical vehicle and the crew of an ambulance from Pordenone to the scene. And while the vehicles reached the company with sirens, in red code, the Sores nurse guided the people who asked for help by telephone: the person who fell ill was then revived with the telephone guide until the arrival of the health teams.

At that point the man was intubated and transported as a matter of urgency to the emergency room of the Pordenone hospital. His heart started beating again.

It should be emphasized that in the event of cardiac arrest, timeliness is essential: cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers must be started immediately, even people who do not know the subject can do it, guided by telephone by Sores nurses.

The activity carried out in full synergy between first and second level operating rooms, the health teams in the area, first aid operators and citizens, has made it possible to save the life of a person.