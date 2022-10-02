He felt ill after immersing himself in the waters of the artificial lake in front of the well-known local Baita al Lago di Castelfranco and, despite the timely rescue, he did not make it. The Venetian diver died yesterday morning, shortly after 10 Fausto Zampieri, 61, a native of Campolongo Maggiore and resident of Camponogara.

Dive buddies as soon as you are realizing that something was wrong, they immediately rescued Zampieri, bringing him back to the surface. The alarm to 118 was given immediately. Unfortunately, however, despite the Venetian diver there was nothing more to do, despite the rescuers having long tried to tear him from death with a heart massage.

On site, in addition to a 118 ambulance, the helicopter rescue also intervened. For the ritual reliefs, a patrol from the Radiomobile of the Carabinieri company of Castelfranco intervened.