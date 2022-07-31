Home News Illness during a walk on Mount Dobis, a 48-year-old hiker dies
News

Illness during a walk on Mount Dobis, a 48-year-old hiker dies

by admin
Illness during a walk on Mount Dobis, a 48-year-old hiker dies

TOLMEZZO. A 1973 man of Austrian nationality (he would have turned 49 on 3 August) from Faak am See, lost his life due to an illness he accused during a walk on Mount Dobis, while he was with three hiking companions.

The same Forni Avoltri station of the Alpine Rescue, together with the Guardia di Finanza, rushed to Monte Dobis to assist the regional helicopter rescue, but for the man, who had suddenly collapsed to the ground before losing consciousness, there is no nothing could be done, despite attempts to revive him by the medical team of the helicopter rescue.

After the ascertainment of the death and the authorization of the magistrate, the body was delivered to the funeral home.

See also  Lianshan District, Huludao City, Liaoning Province, 14 close contacts of confirmed cases confirmed on the 22nd, 22 close contacts

You may also like

Road accidents, two deaths in the Cremonese area:...

Cortina, the mayor saves the day center: “Nothing...

Armored PNRR for parties on implementation and governance

Valeria Campagna: common politics – Martino Mazzonis

Cuorgnè says goodbye to Germana Beroggio, known as...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Victims of Henan Rural Bank Fraud Case Reveal...

Civitanova Marche, the scream of his girlfriend in...

Elections, the Trieste port Stefano Puzzer, leader of...

Longarone, a child who died at the age...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy