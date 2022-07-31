TOLMEZZO. A 1973 man of Austrian nationality (he would have turned 49 on 3 August) from Faak am See, lost his life due to an illness he accused during a walk on Mount Dobis, while he was with three hiking companions.

The same Forni Avoltri station of the Alpine Rescue, together with the Guardia di Finanza, rushed to Monte Dobis to assist the regional helicopter rescue, but for the man, who had suddenly collapsed to the ground before losing consciousness, there is no nothing could be done, despite attempts to revive him by the medical team of the helicopter rescue.

After the ascertainment of the death and the authorization of the magistrate, the body was delivered to the funeral home.