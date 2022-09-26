Home News Illness in the boat on the Sile in Treviso, partner of Canottieri dies
Illness in the boat on the Sile in Treviso, partner of Canottieri dies

Illness in the boat on the Sile in Treviso, partner of Canottieri dies

Tragedy Monday morning, September 26, in Treviso: a member of Canottieri Sile died while he was on board a “mascareta”, a Venetian rowing boat, struck by a sudden illness.

The man, born in 1946, was with another person, who immediately alerted the rescue. The two had left the Canottieri Sile early in the morning, and had covered about a kilometer and a half.

The illness struck the partner of the Canottieri while the boat was in a bend of the Sile at the height of the Dopolavoro Ferroviario. Despite the immediate arrival of help, there was nothing for the man to do. The police have alerted the family members, who immediately rushed to the scene.

According to preliminary information, he is a retired former teacher.

