The 76-year-old had been in a coma since 11 August when he felt ill in Alleghe. He was group leader of the “Reginato” of Treviso, and vice president of Avis.

TREVISO. Venturino Cagnato is missing: he was in a coma after the illness that hit him in the mountains on 11 August. The 76-year-old was a pillar of the Alpine troops, he had been national councilor and group leader of the “Reginato”.

Cagnato, when he was hit by illness, was on vacation, he had parked his car in front of Alleghe’s house. When he got out, he had called his wife, who had asked for the intervention of 118. Loaded in an ambulance, he had been hospitalized in Belluno in very serious conditions. After nine days of coma, death. Cagnato was an institution of Ana, in particular of the “Città di Treviso” group, but also ofAvisof which he was historical partner and municipal president for years until 2004.

And the soccer: after being a good player he coached several teams, in Dosson in San Giuseppe. But also the institutions and the thousands of black pens of the Marca, from his Treviso group, of which he was a sectional councilor for two terms, – presidencies of Panno and Piovesan – to the other three Treviso sections. Cagnato was the leader of the Reginato in 2014 when the three groups – the others were Salsa and Treviso city – formed the merger into the supergroup, realizing the idea of ​​Adriano Giuriato, together with Franco Zordan and Maurizio De Biasio. And for a year, together with the other two group leaders, he acted as a triumvir ferryman to the new “City of Treviso”. And he was at the forefront of organizing the meetings of 1994 and 2017.

Always present at national, trivenete and sectional assemblies. Retired after a life at Chiari & Forti of forcing where he grew up, Cagnato was historic donor to Avis as well as provincial vice president. He lived in San Liberale.