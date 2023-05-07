Illness is not a barrier to learning

Liliana Cardona Marín

There are several types of conditions that prevent children from approaching an educational institution to fulfill the curriculum and advance in basic schooling, they can be cancer patients, those who suffer from orphan diseases or any motor disability or paralysis. The Secretary of Education of Pereira bets that if the little ones cannot go to school, the school will go to their homes.

This is how ‘Educational Work at Home’ works

“We manage our inclusion program by offers. We have a fabulous and we call it home hospital offer, we serve students that something prevents them from going to study at an educational institution. What do we do? From the Ministry of Education we have a professional who is a special educator, but at the same time she is a nurse and although she does not comply with any care process with these students, what she does do in that part is to be aware of the well-being of the children, for that reason today we serve more or less 45 students in that offer”, in this way this program was presented by the Directorate of Educational Coverage, Mr. Ancizar Ortiz.

Educational Work at Home has come to educate up to 60 patients and for this the Ministry of Education made an investment of at least $35 million, for the acquisition of some kits, which are called Digital Tommy, this is a state-of-the-art technological element that It allows the professional to carry a computer and at the same time have a built-in projector for any wall that allows her to observe the work she is going to do with the student.

Ortiz continued his explanation: “we go home, we go to the hospital, the clinic or wherever the student is confined, we get there. They work according to guides and there are periodic assessments, then the student works on them and the educator goes and reviews the educational process, applies evaluations, does very important pedagogical work with the student. The technological investment allows us to improve the educational process, because it makes it very interactive, so we can work with images, videos and maps there”.

The evaluation process is also interactive, because as soon as the student has the ability to have and use a tablet or smartphone, he connects directly with Tommy. At the moment the teacher-nurse is alone, the rotation gives approximately to visit the student every 10 days, but work is being done to reinforce that team.

“The type of management is given according to the student, to what is said from the medical side and at that moment the parents or caregivers enter to collaborate with this process, which in the same way is integral with the Educational institution, because otherwise It doesn’t work for us,” said the director.

Enrollment works the same as for any other student, according to the explanation, the school is not going to let go of the educational process as it is the one that keeps the qualifications record and the attendance record. The regular teachers deliver the guides to the specialized teacher, the one who will visit the students, she is multidisciplinary, has the capacity to review both the primary, the high school or the middle school and proposes the curricular adjustments that must be made with each one. There is no excuse to stop studying!

Cipher

45 children from Pereira are in the ‘Educational Work at Home’ program.