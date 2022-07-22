The alarm was raised at 118 around 11 when the man began to feel severe tiredness and pain, sat down to recover, but then collapsed

VITTORIO VENETO. A 63-year-old hiker, FS, from Vittorio Veneto (Treviso) died of an illness that caught him on the path that leads from Passo Valles to Monte Mulaz.

The alarm was raised at 118 around 11 am when the man began to feel severe tiredness and pain, he sat down to recover, but then collapsed.

Those present immediately started the heart massage, until the medical team arrived, disembarked from the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter and took over the resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately, the intervention was useless, and the doctor had to ascertain the death of the man.

The body was recovered and transported to Pian della Sussistenza, where the Carabinieri and the hearse and a team from the Val Biois Alpine Rescue were waiting.