News

A 57-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack in the parking lot of the Eurospar supermarket between via dello Scalo Nuovo and viale delle Ferriere, in Udine, in the late afternoon of Thursday 24 November.

It happened shortly before 18. The man, due to illness, lost control of his car, crashing into a parked car.

The people who were in the store’s parking lot at the time immediately called the single emergency number, 112, and the Sores nurses sent an ambulance crew to the scene.

Once on site, the medical personnel ascertained that it was a cardiac arrest and started the resuscitation maneuvers which continued even during the emergency transport, in red code, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, where the man he is died. On site for the reliefs the local police of Udine.

