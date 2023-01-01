Nearly 900 emergency calls on New Year’s Eve, about fifty related to alcohol abuse. To be precise, the Nue112 Fvg service from 21 December 31 to 6 today January 1, 2023 answered a total of 876 calls.

The increase recorded compared to last year was therefore +4.41%. In 2021, in fact, there were 839 calls.

The nature of the calls was mainly for the police: the sum between the Carabinieri and the State Police (279 calls) also exceeds the workload of the health emergency. Many reports received from citizens who mostly complained about the presence of use of * fireworks * in cities where union ordinances prohibited their use. There was no shortage of reports of fights and violent events involving large groups of people (none serious).

In Trieste a defibrillator was “ripped up” and thrown into the streets. As mentioned, several illnesses due to abuse of alcoholic substances were registered, around fifty throughout the Fvg, none serious from a health point of view. From midnight to 7.15 am on January 1, 2023, there were 288 calls handled by the operations room of the Regional Health Emergency Operations Structure.

A man of about 50 years of age was rescued around 2 for the injuries sustained following a road accident that occurred in Pozzo di Codroipo, in via San Rocco.

For reasons being examined by the police (activated by the nurses of the Sores operations room, the Carabinieri) he lost control of the car which crashed into a tree. The accident did not involve other vehicles. The crew of an ambulance from Codroipo and the air ambulance intervened on the spot.

The man was transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code by ambulance with the air ambulance team on board. Ambulance is also in action in Godia, in via La Spezia where a young man of about 20 years of age lost control of the car he was driving and ended up in a field on the side of the road.

No other vehicles involved. The Sores nurses invited the crew of an ambulance to the scene who then assisted him and transported him to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine with minor injuries. Finally, he made dozens of calls to the Fire Brigade for arson that broke out inside the garbage bins.