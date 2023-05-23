Home » ILO and UNICEF organize international seminar on challenges that the new Government of Paraguay will face in the retirement and pension system
The International Labor Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund organize a seminar on how to improve the coverage and sustainability of the retirement and pension system, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23, in the Imperio I Room of the Crowne Plaza Asunción Hotel, located in Cerro Corá and the United States. The event is supported by the European Union.

In the aforementioned meeting, experiences and evidence will be shared, in addition to offering a space for dialogue with experts, government representatives and social actors, on the retirement and pension system of Paraguay, which presents, among other things, low coverage, fragmentation, inequities, and, according to the retirement regime, sustainability challenges.

The objective of the ILO together with the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MTESS) and the Ministry of Finance (MH) is to advance actions that contribute to improving the retirement and pension system.

Also, two studies carried out in 2022 will be presented: The density of contributions to the IPS in Paraguay and Considerations for the definition of a simplified tax and social security contribution regime in Paraguay. Additionally, and within the framework of the seminar, the study “Retirement performance in the main regimes of the Paraguayan pension system” will be launched.

In the opinion of Guillermo Montt, a specialist in Social Protection from the ILO Office for the Southern Cone of Latin America, this is a key moment to advance the debate on the retirement and pension system in Paraguay. «The experience that we see in other countries is that, in general, the reforms are discussed in the first years of each government. The changes require time to address the dialogue with all the actors and that is always easier at the beginning of a government than at the end.

Workshops, schedules and presenters

The seminar will be held on Tuesday 23, at 8:00, at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Asunción. Citizens are invited to participate, since it is considered that the development of coverage and the sustainability of social security matters not only to its direct actors (workers, employers and government), but also to society as a whole as it is a source of fiscal space for social protection in general. Interested persons can participate from the ILO YouTube channel @oitconosur.

Some of the topics that will be addressed are: the history of contributions by workers in Paraguay and who manages to get a retirement, the inequities in the country’s retirement system (the differences that exist in the contribution regimes) and the simplified regime of taxation (which, with certain considerations, can help expand social protection coverage).

Participants and presenters include Hugo Bai, economist and ILO external researcher and consultant; Braulio Zelko, economist, economic adviser in the National Parliament and external consultant to the ILO; Oscar Cetrángolo, ILO consultant; Guillermo Montt, specialist in Social Protection, from the ILO office for the Southern Cone of Latin America; representatives of the MTESS, MH, IPS, members of the Santiago Peña government transition team, and workers and employers.

