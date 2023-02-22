“ILO experts consider the elimination of the limit of the 8-hour workday contained in Law 2101 of 2021 as “dangerous and disadvantageous”.

The ILO Commission of Experts presented the observations for Colombia regarding the ratified conventions and that should be taken into account for the discussion of the labor reform, in terms of the time of the working day, safety and health at work, equal opportunities and treatment and labor inspection.

Regarding working time, the commission of experts recommended that the National Government adopt specific measures to ensure that in practice a specific daily limit is set for the working day.

This was highlighted by the specialist in International Labor Standards of the ILO for the Andean countries, María Laura Fino: “It is necessary that limits be set for the hours worked per day and that overtime be paid in a timely manner and, of course, , that there are limits to these overtime hours both weekly and annually, as established by the ILO conventions”.

The report of the ILO commission of experts also considers the elimination of the limit of the 8-hour daily workday contained in Law 2101 of 2021 “dangerous and disadvantageous”.

In the tripartite subcommittee on Labor Reform that met on Tuesday, February 21, key issues and points were also addressed, such as individual and collective labor law, which includes working hours, weekly rest, vacations, dismissals without just cause, and job stability. reinforced.