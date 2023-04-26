Ilon Wikland’s previously unseen works arrived in Haapsallu

Photos: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Liesel Meier-Wiedenbach, the famous artist’s nanny, donated 88 previously unseen sketches to the Ilon Wikland Museum in Haapsalu.

On the afternoon of April 21, Eve Otstavel, the chief treasurer of the Haapsalu and Läänemaa museums, pulled on her white gloves in Iloni’s Wonderland, untied the strings of the faded cardboard folder and spread out the black and white ink drawings on the slightly yellowed pages on a large table – 88 sketches for various works had finally arrived home. All the employees of Iloni Imedemaa had gathered to watch the historical moment.

“The artists themselves don’t think much of their sketches, but for the museum it is a very, very valuable find to observe the artist’s work process,” said Maarja Kõuts, head of Iloni Imedemaa. There are 900 Wikland works in the collection of Iloni Imedemaa, now 88 sketches have been added to them. “A very, very big addition,” noted Kõuts.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!