Ilopango carries out environmental educational day aimed at children

The Ilopango mayor’s office, together with El Salvador Birds and the European Union, carried out the environmental educational day “I Take Care of the Birds in My Environment”, aimed at the children of the municipality, in order to raise awareness about respect for animals and nature.

“During the educational and environmental day called “I Take Care of the Birds in My Environment” carried out in coordination with El Salvador Birds and the European Union, our children have learned to identify the different birds that visit Lake Ilopango,” the commune detailed in social networks.

Likewise, recreational activities were carried out in the Ilopango lake, so that children can enjoy the attractions that the municipality offers.