Home » Ilopango carries out environmental educational day aimed at children
News

Ilopango carries out environmental educational day aimed at children

by admin
Ilopango carries out environmental educational day aimed at children
Home Nationals Ilopango carries out environmental educational day aimed at children
Nationals

May 29, 2023, 15:59 pm

The Ilopango mayor’s office, together with El Salvador Birds and the European Union, carried out the environmental educational day “I Take Care of the Birds in My Environment”, aimed at the children of the municipality, in order to raise awareness about respect for animals and nature.

“During the educational and environmental day called “I Take Care of the Birds in My Environment” carried out in coordination with El Salvador Birds and the European Union, our children have learned to identify the different birds that visit Lake Ilopango,” the commune detailed in social networks.

Likewise, recreational activities were carried out in the Ilopango lake, so that children can enjoy the attractions that the municipality offers.



Next PostInternational press highlights new offensive launched by President Bukele against gangs

See also  He took out the ATMs at the market: taxi driver bargains ten months

You may also like

New game community: Soccer Catfish wants to aim...

8:1 krypton 丨 China Southern Airlines responded that...

How is Cali preparing for the upcoming hot...

EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Supplements Update

Argentine prosecutor asks to bring the case for...

James Rodríguez does not regret calling the fans...

In 2022, my country’s marine ecological environment will...

Free scrap pick-up in Wesel – scrap dealers...

MAG delivered drums to improve milk production and...

With a full house in the Civic Square,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy