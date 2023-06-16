Home » Ilopango families sign deeds for a dignified house
Ilopango families sign deeds for a dignified house

Through coordinated work between the Ilopango mayor’s office and the Ministry of Housing, families from the 10 de Octubre community have signed the deeds to have a decent home.

“Through the management of our mayor José Chicas we are transforming the lives of the families of the 10 de Octubre Community, who on this day have signed the deeds to have a decent house with the Ministry of Housing,” the commune highlighted.

Likewise, families who for years lived in risky and vulnerable conditions signed the deeds for their homes in the Vista al Lago housing project.

