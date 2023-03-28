This Tuesday, the municipal government of Ilopango inaugurated the prenatal education program, Latidos de Amor, in order to provide tools to its population to stimulate the development of children from gestation, in accordance with the Nacer Con Cariño Law.

“Our mayor José María Chicas has inaugurated the Latidos de Amor prenatal education program, with the aim of protecting and stimulating the integral development of Early Childhood from gestation, an initiative focused on the Born with Cariño Law,” the commune detailed in their social networks.

This is added to the human development policies executed by the municipality led by the mayor Chicas, guaranteeing the full well-being of the people of Ilopa.