Ilopango International Airport is a national aviation heritage in El Salvador

by admin
The Ilopango International Airport is considered a national heritage for aviation in El Salvador, an aeronautical facility that houses part of the country’s historical evolution in the matter.

«The Ilopango International Airport was created due to the needs of the time of 1942, when Correos began to bring merchandise from other countries by air. The same need of the country led to the creation of the Comalapa International Airport,” said one of the members of the Salvadoran Air Force (FAS).

Inside the Ilopango International Airport is the Salvadoran Aviation Museum, founded in 2001, being considered a Cultural Heritage of El Salvador.

The museum has a collection of aeronautical-inspired paintings, scale model airplanes and helicopters, along with 12 rooms offering historical aviation information.

