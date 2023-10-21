Ilopango invites Salvadorans to participate in the race to fight Breast Cancer

The mayor’s office of Ilopango, led by Mayor José Chicas, will hold the first race on the occasion of World Breast Cancer Day. Under the motto “Everyone’s Race, Let’s Win It Together!”

The race will begin at 6:00 in the morning at the Venice Shopping Center, located at kilometer 21 of the Carretera de Oro, in Soyapango.

The initiative is headed by the commune’s National Women’s Secretariat and is aimed at the population of San Salvador Este. The event seeks to raise awareness in the community about the importance of prevention and early detection of this disease.

Share this: Facebook

X

