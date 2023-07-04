Home » Ilopango promotes sports among its youth
News

Ilopango promotes sports among its youth

by admin
Ilopango promotes sports among its youth

Within the framework of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, the Ilopango mayor’s office continues to promote sport as a healthy recreation activity for the youth of the municipality, congratulating the sailors of the Vía Vela Municipal School.

“We want to congratulate our sailors from the Municipal School #VíaVela Darlin Alfaro, Luiz Marquez and Steven Sánchez who for their great performance and training were part of the National Sailing Delegation of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games #SanSalvador2023”, highlighted the commune .

The authorities added: “You are #AmbassadorsofProud who uphold the name of the city of Ilopango and El Salvador, and we encourage you to continue fighting for your dreams.”

See also  Rents ban ruling, Adu: stop the institutional racism of the League and scoundrel autonomy

You may also like

Football, Bundesliga: BVB commits Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg...

China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon Attracts Thousands of...

Painful homicide of an educator in Quibdó

Next big bark beetle wave threatens in German...

More than 4,400 Ecuadorians have access to drinking...

Ozuna signs an agreement with the company SB...

Northeast Agricultural University Drives Agricultural Transformation through Market-Oriented...

Independiente del Valle made Christian García’s contract official

81-Year-Old Cuban Man Captured in Dominican Republic for...

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday, July 4,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy