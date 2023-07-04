Ilopango promotes sports among its youth

Within the framework of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, the Ilopango mayor’s office continues to promote sport as a healthy recreation activity for the youth of the municipality, congratulating the sailors of the Vía Vela Municipal School.

“We want to congratulate our sailors from the Municipal School #VíaVela Darlin Alfaro, Luiz Marquez and Steven Sánchez who for their great performance and training were part of the National Sailing Delegation of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games #SanSalvador2023”, highlighted the commune .

The authorities added: “You are #AmbassadorsofProud who uphold the name of the city of Ilopango and El Salvador, and we encourage you to continue fighting for your dreams.”

