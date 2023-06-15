Ilopango shares local animal care policies with Santa Tecla

On June 14, the Ilopango mayor’s office received the work teams of the Sant Tecla mayor’s office to share about the local policy for caring for pets and vulnerable animals.

“Thanks to the leadership of our mayor José Chicas and the implementation of local Animal Protection and Welfare policies, we have received a visit from the team of the Municipality of Santa Tecla, with whom we share the work we are doing in the city,” he highlighted in networks the commune of Ilopango.

These actions are part of the work of the current administration that ensures the protection and welfare of animals. In the same way, the mayor’s office carries out other efforts such as adoption days, vaccination days and more.