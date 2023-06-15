Home » Ilopango shares local animal care policies with Santa Tecla
News

Ilopango shares local animal care policies with Santa Tecla

by admin
Ilopango shares local animal care policies with Santa Tecla
Home The last Ilopango shares local animal care policies with Santa Tecla
The latestNationals

Jun 15, 2023, 15:07 pm

On June 14, the Ilopango mayor’s office received the work teams of the Sant Tecla mayor’s office to share about the local policy for caring for pets and vulnerable animals.

“Thanks to the leadership of our mayor José Chicas and the implementation of local Animal Protection and Welfare policies, we have received a visit from the team of the Municipality of Santa Tecla, with whom we share the work we are doing in the city,” he highlighted in networks the commune of Ilopango.

These actions are part of the work of the current administration that ensures the protection and welfare of animals. In the same way, the mayor’s office carries out other efforts such as adoption days, vaccination days and more.



Next PostSecurity environment promotes investments for the benefit of salvadorans

See also  Home delivery legal service

You may also like

Recent developments and perspectives on the economy and...

Minister of Finance presented the 2023 Medium-Term Fiscal...

New Mobile Office to bring Urp services to...

Sexual violence in the DRC: the UN calls...

Subject to prison who tried to transport marijuana...

Let’s talk, June newsletter and podcast published

The Haapsalu White Nights Festival was opened by...

Is the government insane?An old farmer in Fuzhou...

Prosecutor’s Office reveals conviction for corruption of the...

The “Used Textbook Market” with the Vasto Library...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy