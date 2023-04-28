Ilopango will benefit athletes from the city through a new agreement for the production of sporting goods

The mayor of Ilopango, José Chicas, informed this Friday about the signing of an agreement with Industrias APPAREL, for the production of sporting goods that will be delivered to athletes in the city in order to provide them with adequate conditions for their performance in their next competitions. .

«Good news continues to arrive for Ilopango. Today we signed a letter of understanding with INDUSTRIAS APPAREL S. DE RL DE CV, for the production of high-quality sporting goods,” the mayor announced through his Twitter account.

In addition, Chicas explained that these implements are mainly intended for athletes who will participate in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games; He also highlighted that the Vía Vela tourist site will become the venue for the aquatic sports events of this competition.