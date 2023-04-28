Home » Ilopango will benefit athletes from the city through a new agreement for the production of sporting goods
News

Ilopango will benefit athletes from the city through a new agreement for the production of sporting goods

by admin
Ilopango will benefit athletes from the city through a new agreement for the production of sporting goods
Home Nationals Ilopango will benefit athletes from the city through a new agreement for the production of sporting goods
Nationals

Apr 28, 2023, 15:40 pm

The mayor of Ilopango, José Chicas, informed this Friday about the signing of an agreement with Industrias APPAREL, for the production of sporting goods that will be delivered to athletes in the city in order to provide them with adequate conditions for their performance in their next competitions. .

«Good news continues to arrive for Ilopango. Today we signed a letter of understanding with INDUSTRIAS APPAREL S. DE RL DE CV, for the production of high-quality sporting goods,” the mayor announced through his Twitter account.

In addition, Chicas explained that these implements are mainly intended for athletes who will participate in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games; He also highlighted that the Vía Vela tourist site will become the venue for the aquatic sports events of this competition.



Next PostHomicidal trend would cause Costa Rica to end 2023 with more than 900 murders

See also  Lamborghini Countach "25 Anniversario", what remains of the supercars

You may also like

Chile demands humanitarian corridor for Peru

Road safety, Councilor Saiu in the municipal council...

Health carries out a medical day in Usulután...

Nórida Rodríguez, manager of RTVC Sistema de Medios...

Feature: “A strong motherland is our strong backing!”——The...

USA. Fox News settles with Dominion: lights and...

Authorities continue with prevention measures against the rains...

Quibdó: agreements for $627 million for agro-industrial purchases

Nuremberg | Emu offspring in the Tiergarten

Trial continues against former mayors of Zacatecoluca and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy