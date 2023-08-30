I’m changing my mind

The fire of inflation that is spreading throughout the country, I don’t see any good results for the rulers.

Do not extinguish the burning flames

When the fire spread, people came out to save the city

I said “small sparks, flames are forming, extinguish this fire as soon as possible”, I was not surprised at the silence of the hypocritical political parties on the conscious increase in inflation, especially the electricity bills. These hypocritical political parties are responsible for the worst conditions of the people, someone is sitting in London and eating potato and meat, someone is sitting in Dubai and playing new chess on future politics, Maulvi Sahib is spending all his time thinking about this. How and how much to receive their share in the next government? No one cares about the people, there is only one Jamaat-e-Islami which has announced a nationwide strike, or the President of the Stability Pakistan Party, Aleem Khan, strongly urged the government. has demanded that 300 units of electricity be provided free of charge to the beneficiaries. Do not turn into riots, and that people are now rebelling and the country is fast moving towards civil disobedience”. I feel proud to be the backbone of the government, keeping in view the nationwide protest movement against inflation and the sudden increase in electricity prices, the notices taken by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar, the meetings called, may Allah bless him. If he succeeds in giving any relief to the deserving people, his expected decision will always be remembered in history that the supply of free electricity to various government officers, especially WAPDA officers, should be stopped. “It is not possible that the common man is in trouble and the bureaucrats get free electricity. The decision to bring an ordinance to prevent electricity theft is also commendable, but if this ordinance comes, its scope should be extended to those areas as well.” Those who are under the influence of powerful politicians and real rulers, where a WAPDA official can’t kill a bird, there are countless ordinances and countless laws in this country, only weak people are victims. asked, perhaps no one will ask in the future, this is the tragedy that has brought the country to this worst position that the world does not even like to spit now that its spit is not wasted somewhere.

Justice, justice, holy justice, the rich, the poor, the weak, the powerful, equal justice for all, if this system is not implemented immediately, there will be no more “food and drink” left for anyone, and if more “food and drink” Don’t worry, what will the rascals do by staying here? The rascals have already completed all the arrangements for shifting abroad, I have the complete details of how many properties have been built by which top bureaucrats abroad, especially in European countries. Who is the political family who looted Pakistan and now they have either obtained the citizenship of different European countries or their cases are under process, these people were never saviors, nor will they be in the future. They simply made the people “foolish” and the people were also made with great enthusiasm.

Most of our rulers say that “the prayers of the poor are with us”, they probably don’t remove poverty from the country. If there are no poor people, who will pray for them? There is only one way to remove poverty from the country. May Lal be born who makes the rulers take a one-week course on hunger, I see how hunger does not end in this country after that? Now this is not possible. There is a glimmer of hope in the protest movement against

There is no such hypocrite as a murderer in the world

He who endures oppression does not rebel

I am not saying that there should be any “rebellion” that will harm the country even a little bit, but to get out of the world of social media and fight for your rights is not a rebellion in my opinion, its main purpose is to send this message to the world. “We are not dead, we can fight and die for our rights, and for that we don’t need any number two politicians or so-called leaders”.

These people who have now come out on the streets for their rights have nothing to do with any political party, they are all duped people by the political parties and their patrons, I request them not to consider them as “ordinary people”. Let’s go, it is not the workers or leaders of any party who will be silenced by intimidation. After that, no politician or other powerful people will have the courage to rob their rights.

I see life in the dead society, people are waking from their deep sleep, the notes of Nero’s flute are fading, mice, dragons, snakes, wolves and scorpions are changing their ways, on every branch. Some sitting owls look ready to take flight, some lights are starting to shine in the darkness, some butterflies have come to give me this message “Stop saying goodbye to Pakistan permanently now”. .

Friends, my mind is changing, even if the whole country doesn’t wake up, at least this hope is broken, otherwise the whole country will wake up one day, then we all deserve to sing this song loudly.

“The whole country has woken up, comrades.”

The only thing is that this time we will sing this anthem not to an external enemy but to tell “ourselves”.

Related