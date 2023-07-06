Home » “Im Gärtle” in Entringen will not be demolished after all
“Im Gärtle” in Entringen will not be demolished after all

The demolition permit had already been granted. After Corona also paralyzed the restaurant “Im Gärtle” in Entringen, the operators, two grandsons of the artist and “Gärtle” founder Manfred Luz, wanted to build three apartment buildings instead of the winding restaurant. Now it is another of Luz’s granddaughters who will open a restaurant there again on Friday: “Leaves – Café & Eventloca…

