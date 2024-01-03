“I’m glad my mother wasn’t murdered after all”: divers solve 12-year-old cold case in Florida

© AP

The body of a woman who had been missing since 2012 has been found in Florida. The woman’s family believed all along that she had been murdered or kidnapped, but all circumstances now point to a normal car accident.

Sandra Lemire of Orlando disappeared without a trace in May 2012 after a date with a man she met online. “For years we thought she had been murdered or kidnapped,” said her son Timothy.

On Saturday, however, divers from Sunshine State Sonar, which volunteers to assist in the search for missing persons, found Lemire’s red van in a pond near Disney World. “We had been searching ponds and waterways for a year and a half until we had a breakthrough two weeks ago: we got the last known location of her cell phone from the Orlando Police Department,” said Mike Sullivan of the NGO.

Based on that information, all possible locations of Lemire were mapped and investigated. That resulted in a breakthrough on Saturday, with the discovery of the van. The car was recovered from the water on Sunday. The body in the car has yet to be formally identified, but everything points to it being Lemire.

“It produces mixed feelings,” says her son. “I’m glad she wasn’t murdered or kidnapped or anything like that.”

